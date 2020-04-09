The potential damages caused by the use of traditional cable materials and stringent building fire compliances and regulations are the key factors driving the growth of the low smoke halogen free cable market. Moreover, the increase in demand for safe and efficient cabling infrastructure inside buildings is anticipated to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market growth in the near future. As urbanization has increased, there have been increasing demands for commercial complexes, housing, and infrastructural constructions from the consumer segment. Also, the legacy and existing cabling infrastructure used in commercial buildings, offices, malls, and other confined places have proven to be incapable of handling the current capacities. A small occurrence of fire could lead to fatal results. In the urbanization era, with the rise in the number of constructions, care needs to be taken of human lives and property as well. With an increasing number of constructions, there has been an increasing number of fire incidents being reported daily across the globe. The fire causes could be many, and such fire losses have been significantly impacting the economy of countries around the world. Thus, the need for a robust cable infrastructure at these locations that do not pose any fire-related risks. These factors would further create a strong opportunity platform for the cable players operating in low smoke halogen free cable market.

The others segment of low smoke halogen free cable market led the North America market in 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Other segment includes construction, data center, and energy sector. The increasing industrialization and globalization have created a significant demand for advanced infrastructures across the globe. Halogen-free cables are designed and engineered so that emissions during combustion offer low toxicity and low smoke. This kind of cabling is increasingly applied in public sector housing and major newer developments. Further, the amount of cable deployed in buildings has increased as the data communication has increased. The others segment led the low smoke halogen free cable market owing to the factors such as rising construction of various infrastructures across the globe, the proliferation of data communication, increase in regulatory requirements, and adoption of LSZH cables in the nuclear industry.

NORTH AMERICA LOW SMOKE HALOGEN FREE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION By Type Screened

Non-Screened By Insulation Material Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic polyurethane

Others By Application Rail Cars

Ship

Aircraft

Others By Country US

Canada

Mexico Low smoke halogen free cable Market – Companies Mentioned BASF SE

Borealis AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

