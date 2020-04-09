The growing demand for advancements in the data acquisition arena and an increase in the demand for high-resolution content are the key factors driving the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market. Moreover, the increasing technological developments in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the analog-to-digital converter market growth in the near future. The data acquisition solutions support in measuring voltage, current, temperature, and other parameters. It processes the data for display and analysis. Advancements in the data acquisition arena, including the inclusion of network connectivity, data analysis & reporting software, and remote control & monitoring options is steering the market demand for analog-to-digital converters. At the core of these systems is an ADC. This chip receives data from the environment, and it is converted into discrete levels that are interpreted by the processors. These discrete levels resemble the smallest measurable change in the signal that is being measured. The resolution of an analog-to-digital converter is fundamentally analogous to the ticks denoted on a measuring stick. Measuring sticks with mm ticks have more resolution than those with cm ticks. The data acquisition system demand is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of technological advances and automation trend in industries. This, in turn, is supporting the growth of analog-to-digital converter market.

Analog-to-digital converter market by product type is classified into integrating ADC, delta-sigma ADC, successive approximation ADC, ramp ADC, and others. The Successive approximation ADC segment led the analog-to-digital converter market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Delta-sigma ADC segment has the second-highest market share in 2018 and is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the near future. A successive approximation ADC converts continuous analog waveform into discrete digital outcome with the help of a binary search across all the possible levels of quantization. The register of successive approximation is initialized for the most significant bit (MSB) to be equalized to digital 1. This code is then inputted into the DAC that supplies the analog equivalent code into for comparison in the comparator circuit with sampled voltage input. Successive approximation is an advanced version of digital ramp ADC which was designed for increasing the operation speed. In SAR, the normal counter is substituted with a successive approximation register.

ASIA PACIFIC ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Integrating ADC

Delta-sigma ADC

Succesive Approximation ADC

Ramp ADC

Others

By Resolution

8-bit

10-bit

12-bit

14-bit

16-bit

Others

By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Analog-to-digital converter Market – Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

