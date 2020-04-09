The rise in the air passenger traffic has led to the expansion of airport infrastructure and increased cross-border transactions owing to rapid growth in the e-commerce industry are the key factors driving the growth of the security screening market. Moreover, the growth of the infrastructure sector in developing economies is anticipated to boost the security screening market growth in the near future. Construction & infrastructural development is considered to be one of the prime contributors to a country’s socio-economic development. The developing economies worldwide, including India, China, and Australia, among others, are experiencing a notable growth rate in commercial construction. This has resulted in the development of new commercial construction, including shopping malls, railway stations, commercial complexes, hotels, and hospitals, among others. Moreover, these economies are attracting FDIs for their infrastructural growth, which is further propelling the infrastructural development. Also, governments of China and Japan are investing heavily on the development of the infrastructural sector of other developing economies of Asia Pacific. For instance, China and Japan are investing in the infrastructure sector of the Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, among others. The growth in the infrastructure sector of these economies will further create a demand for enhanced security and deployment of X-ray scanners. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of security screening market.

Security screening market by product is classified into x-ray scanner, biometric systems, electromagnetic metal detector, and explosive trace detector. The x-ray scanner segment led the security screening market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the electromagnetic metal detector segment has the second-highest market share in 2018 and is expected to have stable growth in the near future. In the present scenario, the electromagnetic metal detector is utilized to detect varied Products of metallic devices such as guns, bombs, brass knuckles, knives, and others for security purpose. To evade the occurrence of any unauthorized and illegal entry of the metallic objects along with the luggage bags of the individuals, the adoption of electromagnetic metal detector is rising. Moreover, adoption of electromagnetic metal detector is frequently rising at public spaces such as schools, transportation terminals, courts, and others. Also to protect world leaders, sports & cultural events.

ASIA PACIFIC SECURITY SCREENING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

X-Ray Scanner

Biometric Systems

Explosive Trace Detector

Electromagnetic Metal Detector

By Application

Public Places

Border Check point

Government

Airport

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Security screening Market – Companies Mentioned

Aware, Inc.

Anviz Global

Analogic Corporation

Astrophysics Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection Inc.

Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006472/checkout/basic/single/monthly

