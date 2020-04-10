Global Adhesive Bandages Market Status and Future Forecast 2020-2027 is latest research study released by The Insight Partners evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Adhesive Bandages Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Medline Indutries, Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, 3M, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, HARTMANN USA, Inc. and Goldwin Medicare among others.

Adhesive bandages are sticking plaster that are used to treat injuries. The bandage protects the wound from bacteria, damage, friction, and dirt, thus preventing infections. Some of the adhesive bandages possess antiseptic properties that enhances the healing process. Adhesive bandage is a small sheet made up of fabric, plastic (PVC, polyethylene or polyurethane), or latex strip. Depending on the material used, it might be waterproof or air tight. The adhesive bandage possesses an absorbent pad that is made up of cotton. The absorbent pad contains antiseptic solution and other medicinal ingredients. Some of the absorbent pad are composed of hydrogels to absorb water from the wounds or blisters. There are different types of bandages available like transdermal patches, butterfly closures and others.

The adhesive bandages market is expected to witness growth due to rising awareness for wound care, rising prevalence of ulcers, diabetic foot and surgical procedures. Furthermore growing geriatric population, increasing accidents, sports injuries and trauma cases and advancements in wound care is thereby fueling market growth. However, some people are allergic to these adhesive bandages due to the material used like latex, this hinders market growth.

The “Global Adhesive Bandages Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global adhesive bandages market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and end user. The global adhesive bandages market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global adhesive bandages market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. The type segment includes, fabric adhesive bandages, paper adhesive bandages, plastic adhesive bandages, transdermal patches market, butterfly closures, and waterproof adhesive bandages. Based on application, the adhesive bandages market is classified as, surgical wound treatment, ulcers, sports injury and other injuries. By end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and homecare.

Asia Pacific adhesive bandages market is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. The large population in this region along with growing patient awareness for diseases and wound infections are the major growth factors for this region. Growing prevalence of diabetes in this region is also anticipated to be a high impact rendering driver of Asia Pacific region.

The adhesive bandages market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Adhesive Bandages Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

