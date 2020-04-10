Fibre cement is a construction material used for the manufacture of roofing products and faade with exclusive properties like high strength and durability. The existence of fiber in cement contributes in making it stronger and long lasting as a building and construction material. Some of the major drivers who fuel the fiber cement market in the forecast period are mounting construction and other infrastructure activities, high efficiency of fiber cement products, and ban in using asbestos cement products.

Some of the key players of Fibre Cement Market:

Building Materials Corporation Of America,Ecolab Incorporated,Fomento De Construcciones Contratas SA,Imerys SA,Mercer International Incorporated,Nextwire LLC,PPG Industries Incorporated,Trinity Industries Incorporated,Valspar Corporation,Votorantim Participa??es SA

The high installation cost of fiber cement products and lack of skilled workforce for manufacturing fiber cement products are some of the factors which may hamper the fiber cement market. However, the advantages of fiber cement over alternative and increasing demand for fiber cement from developed economies of North America and Europe are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for fiber cement market in the forecast period.

Global Fibre Cement Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fibre Cement industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Fibre Cement Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Fibre Cement Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The Global Fibre Cement Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Segment Product Type, covers

Siding, Backerboard, Molding & Trim, and Other

Market Segment by End-User, can be divided into

Residential and Non-Residential

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fibre Cement market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Fibre Cement market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

