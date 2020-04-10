The warranty management software is specifically designed to overcome challenges faced by organizations owing to warranty claims processing issues. Warranty management system enables administration, processing and tracking of all warranties throughout their lifecycle. This not only results in improved customer satisfaction but also significantly saves service costs and improves product quality. Warranty management incorporates different software such as warranty intelligence, claim management, service contract and administration management. These are useful for eliminating claim errors and reducing warranty claim cycle time.

Top key Players profiled in this Report includes, Astea International Inc., Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd., IFS AB, Infozech Software Pvt. Limited, Mize, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., PTC Inc., ServiceCentral Technologies Inc., Tavant Technologies, Inc., Wipro Limited.

The Research Insights proclaims the addition of new analytical data which helps to make informed business decisions. It has been summarized with a detailed description of the global Warranty Management Software market including overview, segments, applications and features of the market. Qualitative and quantitative research methodologies have been employed in this research report. Furthermore, it throws light on business attributes, strategies, and certain methodologies to understand the market clearly. Several trends like technological, economic, social, political are influencing market growth.

Market Dynamics:

The warranty management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with the growing trend of automation in industries owing to the key benefits such as reduced warranty expenditure and enhanced customer experiences. Furthermore, growing competition in the automotive and manufacturing industries is further expected to drive the warranty management software market. However, a lack of skilled workforce and high training costs may hamper the growth of the warranty management software market. On the other hand, growing awareness among SMEs is likely to showcase significant opportunities to the key players operating in the warranty management software market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global warranty management software market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on premises. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

