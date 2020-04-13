Latest market study on “Indonesia Telecom Tower Market to 2025 by Type (Lattice Towers, Guyed Towers, Monopole towers, Camouflage Towers, and Mobile Cell Towers), Tower Placement (Green field tower, and Rooftop Tower); and Deployment Type (Shared Infrastructure Deployment and Owned Deployment)”, the Indonesia telecom tower market is estimated to reach US$ 3,695.5 Mn by 2025 from US$ 557.9 Mn in 2017. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004113/

In the telecom tower market, various business models have existed since the times of network establishments. Earlier, the Mobile Network Operators used to deploy their own towers and roll out services to their customers, however, this model provided to be largely a loss to the businesses. A wholly owned tower majorly caused losses to the MNOs as the telecom services used to be highly expensive and not many subscribers were present on the network. The Capex and Opex often exceeded the revenues generated from these tower establishments and hence, there was a need for a different business model that would allow the generation of new revenue streams from the towers.

The emergence of independent tower company’s business model allowed for a greater diversity and profit making ventures for the telecom tower industry as a whole. Primarily, three different kinds of business models have co-existed in the telecom tower industry. The company scenario in Indonesia is particularly divided into three categories namely big entities, mid-size entities, and small entities. The bigger entities comprise of tower deployments of more than 2000, whereas the range of towers for mid-size entities comprises from 500 to 2000. The smaller towercos comprise of less than 500 tower sites.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004113/

The separation of infrastructure assets from retail telecommunication releases capital and creates capital value, enabling MNOs to focus on selling minutes and megabytes. It would be naïve to assume that this industry transformation comes at no cost and without risk: MNOs would be well advised to absorb the cautionary tales of peers who leveraged tower company’s partnerships to sell their passive infrastructure for many times its replacement cost, in the process saddling the MNO’s local operating companies with an increased total cost of network ownership that may become difficult to sustain in the long term. The independent tower companies have focused on Increasing tenancy ratios, driving tower cash flow and reducing skyline clutter, making more efficient use of land, by decommissioning parallel infrastructure.

The key companies operating in the Indonesia telecom tower market that are profiled in the report include PT Bali Towerindo Sentra, PT Centratama Menara Indonesia, PT. Gihon Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK, PT. Inti Bangun Sejahtera, TBK (IBS), Mitratel, PT Permata Karya Perdana, Portelindo, PT Solusi Tunas Pratama TBK (STP), PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK, PT XL Axiata TBK. among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004113/

1.1.1 Indonesia Telecom Tower Market – By Type

– Lattice Towers

– Guyed Towers

– Monopole Towers

– Camouflage Towers

– Mobile Cell Towers

1.1.2 Indonesia Telecom Tower Market – By Tower placement

– Greenfield Tower

– Rooftop Tower

1.1.3 Indonesia Telecom Tower Market – By Deployment type

– Shared Infrastructure Deployment

– Owned Deployment

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]