European surgical suture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for surgical sutures is estimated to reach US$ 1,328.5 Mn in 2025. The market has been witnessing a gradual growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years.

Additionally, manufacturers are focusing towards product innovation in the material used for manufacturing the sutures by means of research and development activities.

European Surgical Suture Market : Company Profiles

BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

MEDTRONIC

ETHICON USA, LLC

SMITH & NEPHEW

ATRAMAT

DEMETECH CORPORATION

SUTURES INDIA

PÉTERS SURGICAL

TELEFLEX MEDICAL OEM

SERAG-WIESSNER GMBH & CO. KG

Surgical sutures are medical devices that are generally used for the surgical procedures or during the surgical treatment for wound closures. The wounds are closed with stitches made up of the silk threads and other synthetic polymers.

Market players and the researchers have developed novel sutures such as absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Sutures are used for sewing the incisions made during the surgical procedures or the cuts and wounds occurred during the accidents or injuries.

