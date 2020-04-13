Wound drains are placed in a patient’s wound that allows blood and other fluid to drain out of the body after the surgical procedures. The drainage process lowers the risk of infections and promotes healthy wound curing. Most of the patients who undergo a surgical procedure will have some form of drainage system attached to them. This system may remain for 24-48 hours however it can be up to 1 week for most of the procedures.

The wound drainage systems market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rise in the number of surgeries, rise in the number of cases orthopedic surgeries for geriatric population. The technology developments for the medical devices are widening up the various opportunities for the market players to introduce their technologically advanced products in the forecasted period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. C. R. Bard, Inc.

2. Stryker

3. Cook

4. Degania Silicone Ltd.

5. Poly Medicure Limited

6. Global Medikit Limited.

7. Romsons

8. Cardinal Health

9. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10. ConvaTec Inc.

The global wound drainage systems market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and application. On the basis of the product the segment is classified as open surgical drainage systems, closed surgical drainage systems. On the basis of the type, segment includes active drains and passive drains. Similarly, on the basis of the application the segment the segment is classified as general surgery, cardiac & thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wound drainage systems market based on product type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall wound drainage systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The wound drainage systems market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The wound drainage systems market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

