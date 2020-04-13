Medical holography is a unique technology to create a unique hyper-realistic experience for visualization of medical images. The technology was invented to support all the stages of interventional clinical procedures that employ 3D imaging. The technology provides performance improvement over traditional techniques of understanding human anatomy and applied for imaging of internal parts of the body and living biological specimens with very high resolution.

The market for medical holography is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising demand for advanced medical imaging systems and increasing clinical applications of holography in the healthcare sector across the globe. Moreover, the rising adoption of holography products in medical education and biomedical research is likely to add novel opportunities for the global medical holography market over the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. EON Reality Inc.

2. Mach7 Technologies Ltd.

3. Holoxica Ltd

4. RealView Imaging Ltd.

5. zSpace, Inc.

6. Lyncée Tec SA

7. Ovizio

8. EchoPixel, Inc.

9. Nanolive SA

10. Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB

On the basis of product segment, the market is classified as holoscopes, holographic displays, holography microscopes, holography software and holographic prints. The application segment is segmented into medical imaging, biomedical research and medical education. Based on end user, the medical holography market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, academic medical centers and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical holography market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall medical holography market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The medical holography market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

