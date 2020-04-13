What is Oilfield Equipment Rental?

The oil and gas industries use oilfield equipment rental services for well test and well clean-up operations. The demand for these equipment rentals is skyrocketing with the increase in global investments for exploration and production. The unconventional hydrocarbon production in the North American region is sighted as a key driver for the immense growth of the oilfield equipment rental market in this region. Additionally, the area also witnesses excessive exploration and production activities. The major market players are increasingly focusing on various organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Oilfield Equipment Rental market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Oilfield Equipment Rental market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The oilfield equipment rental market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological developments in the field of oilfield equipment and increased drilling activities. Additionally, robust investments in Exploration & Production (E&P) is further likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, an uncertain regulatory framework is a restraining factor in the growth of the oilfield equipment rental market. The emerging offshore opportunities create a favorable landscape for the key players operating in the oilfield equipment rental market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key Oilfield Equipment Rental companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Oilfield Equipment Rental industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

