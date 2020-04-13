What is Li-Fi?

Light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication is wireless communication technology that uses light to transmit data and position between devices. This technology facilitates internet facilities in a closed, controlled environment such as airplanes, shopping complexes, hospitals, offices, and vehicles, among others. It is widely utilized to offer communication between electronic devices with the support of visible light, particularly the LED bulbs. This evolving technology has various advantages over currently prevalent Wi-Fi technology such as 10,000 times wider bandwidth and 100 times faster speed, which facilitates the user to transfer a large amount of data in a very less time period. Several advantages are largely uplifting the Li-Fi market in numerous applications such as location-based services in the retail sector, automated vehicular communications, and inflight communications, among others.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market are the need for enhanced data security, wider bandwidth, faster transmission rate, and rise in adoption rate in industries such as aerospace & defense and retail. In addition, increasing spectrum crisis owing to increased data usage has also influenced several network providers to switch towards high efficiency and strong internet services which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market growth in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008836/

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The report also includes the profiles of key Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market companies in the world

FireFly Wireless Networks, LLC

2. General Electric Company

3. LumEfficient

4. LVX SYSTEM

5. Oledcomm

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. pureLiFi Ltd

8. Renesas Electronics Corporation

9. Signify Holding

10. VLNComm

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008836/

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]