What is Ultraviolet Light Stabilizers?

The ultraviolet light stabilizers are substances that are used to prevent photodegradation. Photodegradation in a system may take place with its exposure to ultraviolet radiation originating from the sun or other artificial light sources. This degradation in material and equipment may cause severe problems such as cracking, chalking, or change in color depending upon the amount of exposure. For this purpose, UV absorbers, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), and quenchers are used to disperse this energy into heat at low levels.

Here we have listed the top Ultraviolet Light Stabilizers Market companies in the world

1.Addivant

2.Adeka Corporation

3.Akzo Nobel N.V.

4.BASF SE

5.Clariant Ltd.

6.Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.

7.Lycus Ltd.

8.Solvay

9.SONGWON

10.Valtris Specialty Chemicals

The ultraviolet light stabilizers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing demands for wood and plastic coatings where the product is used as an additive for protection against UV rays. Moreover, demand from major end-use industries, including automotive, construction, and adhesive and sealants further fuels the growth of the ultraviolet light stabilizers market. However, volatile raw material prices negatively influence the growth of the ultraviolet light stabilizers market. On the other hand, growing construction activities in the developing regions offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the ultraviolet light stabilizers market during the forecast period.

