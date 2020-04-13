In general terms the OTT can be explained as the digital content distribution, which is based upon various business models or revenue models. OTT can be stated as the delivery of audio/visual content being streamed over the internet. The streaming of the OTT content eliminates the usage of internet service provider (ISP). Here, the ISP is neither responsible for, nor is authorized to control the copyrights, viewing abilities or redistribution of the content.

Presently OTT is at a relatively nascent stage and is widely accepted as a trending technology across the globe. The market is projected to witness further more innovative and advance transformation, enabling the customers to access everything they want at a single space making the OTT platforms adept of selling physical products along with video and audio service offerings is certainly going to be an upward trend during the forecast period.

The global Over The Top (OTT) Market is segmented based on content type as: VoIP, text and images and video. On the basis of platform Over The Top (OTT) Market can be further divided into smart devices, gaming consoles, set-top box and laptops, tablets & desktops.

The global OTT market by geography is segmented into six region including north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The North America and Europe in total holds more than half of the total market. While the regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM) are expected to exhibit high growth. The report profiles key players such Hulu, Roku, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple Inc., CBS Corporation, HBO Now, Akamai and Netflix among others.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry includes Facebook acquisition of some of leading OTT services providers like Instagram and Whatsapp. Furthermore Google also acquired Avanto to enhance its media companies delivering over-the-top services. Collaboration of Facebook and Microsoft was also a major step taken in the industry. The collaboration focused upon building of a new state-of-the-art subsea cable across the Atlantic. The new “MAREA” cable was designed to facilitate the burgeoning customer demand for high speed, resilient connections for cloud and online services for Microsoft, Facebook and their customers.

