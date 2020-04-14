The outsourcing market for workers in a “Saudi Arabia scenario is expected to total $ 2.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow 10.9% in 2020-2027 and generate $ 5.67 billion by 2027.” The market for personnel outsourcing in Saudi Arabia is constantly developing from year to year due to the increase in industrialization and commercialization in the current scenario. The Saudi Arabian government is constantly focusing on increasing the number of jobs for nationalities. The government of the Kingdom is strongly attracting foreign direct investment to expand industry across the country.

Retail sector to create a significant number of employment opportunities

Retail in Saudi Arabia is one of the emerging sectors alongside local retailers due to the significant growth in demand from hypermarkets and supermarkets. The key factors influencing the retail sector in Saudi Arabia are the growing population, the growth of infrastructure / real estate and the steadily increasing purchasing power of consumers. The Saudi Arabian retail trade makes approx. 70% of the total retail sector in GCC countries. The food and grocery segment in retail had the largest share in Saudi Arabia. The modern retail stores or hypermarkets and supermarkets make up about 35% of the Saudi retail sector and the number is around. 1,225 in the current scenario. The retail and wholesale sector in Saudi Arabia is currently heavily affected by expatriates or foreigners.

E-commerce and entertainment sectors to accentuate the outsourcing industry for workers

The Saudi government is investing heavily in retail and is aiming to create 1.2 million jobs in this sector. Interest in retail catalysis is likely to enable outsourcing companies to generate substantial revenue. This is due to the fact that the retail sector needs a large number of employees from different industries and the trend towards outsourcing of labor is expected to increase in the region in the coming years.

Another sector that is growing slowly in the current scenario and has the potential to attract customers in the coming years is the e-commerce industry. In the recent past, the e-commerce industry has flourished significantly in industrialized and developing countries, including some GCC countries. The increasing proliferation of the Internet and smartphones has prompted Saudi youths to opt for online retail in the latest market status, and the trend is expected to increase in the future.

Enter insights

The outsourcing market for workers in Saudi Arabia is categorized according to different types of job offers such as technical staff, sales and marketing, office / administrative staff and others. The other segment includes teachers and individuals for training, as well as nurses and medical staff. The technical staff segment dominated the type segment due to the considerable demand for technical specialists in various industries.

Industry insights

The personnel outsourcing market in Saudi Arabia is divided into different industries: manufacturing, retail, ITES & telecommunications, food & beverage, BFSI, hospitality and others. The other segment encompasses educational institutions, the medical and healthcare sectors, and the entertainment industry. The industry-based outsourcing market for workers in Saudi Arabia was led by the manufacturing segment.

