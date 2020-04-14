“The global wireless connectivity market was valued at US $ 46.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US $ 127.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 12.5% ​​over the course of the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. “

North America is a major geographic region in the wireless connectivity market and is expected to be the largest contributor of revenue throughout the forecast period after Asia Pacific. Being a technologically advanced region, coupled with a high disposable income of consumers, the consumer, automotive and other industries have flourished in this region. In North America, the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, AR and VR is also very high in the vertical sectors of the industry. The density of consumer electronics in the region is quite high.

Smartphones, tablets, personal computers, music players, DVD players, televisions, washing machines and other home electronics have found a larger user base in North America. The penetration of connected and smart devices is also very high in the North America region. Car ownership is quite common on the North American continent, with more than 90% of households in the United States and 80% of households in Canada having at least one vehicle. The high density of the automotive sector and the adoption of AT and IoT in autonomous vehicles should stimulate the demand for wireless connectivity technologies.

Wireless Connectivity Market – Company Profiles

• Broadcom Inc.

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• MediaTek Inc.

• Microchip Technology Incorporated

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• Panasonic Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

The consumer segment dominated the wireless connectivity market in 2018, and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period

In the current scenario, various consumer devices are used by consumers for a multitude of tasks. Consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, music players, etc. have become an integral part of consumers’ lives. All these devices are becoming more and more intelligent with the current technological progress and the integration of IoT and AI. The consumer device market continues to grow, as manufacturers regularly offer advanced technologies and features in their devices, and consumer disposable income is also increasing.

In addition, portable devices represent one of the fastest growing segments in the IoT connected device industry. Advanced companies see portable devices as an exceptional opportunity for mobile technology that can generate greater efficiency, improve workflow and improve communication. Technological developments and the availability of intelligent functionality in consumer devices are expected to fuel demand for consumer devices in the coming years. This is one of the main factors responsible for the dynamism of the wireless connectivity market, particularly in the consumer segment during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market initiatives of players driving growth in the wireless connectivity market

In the global wireless connectivity market, the new market initiative is a strategy adopted by various companies to expand their footprint around the world and meet growing customer demand. The market players present in the wireless connectivity market mainly focus on product improvements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnerships, contracts, joint ventures and financing, companies are expanding their footprint in the wireless connectivity market. Most of the wireless connectivity market initiatives have been observed in the Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe regions, where the rate of adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and the AI ​​is high.

Segment by end user information

Based on end-use, the global wireless connectivity market is classified into industry, construction and infrastructure, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumers and others. The growing penetration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) in all sectors of the industry contributes to the impressive growth of wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, cellular, Bluetooth , Zigbee, GNSS, Wi-Max and many others. These technologies allow companies to prioritize and automate decision making,

