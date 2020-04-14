“The global data analytics outsourcing market valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 19.36 Bn by 2027.”

The businesses worldwide have realized the importance of analytics for staying ahead in the competitively intensifying environment. The management professional in the companies is increasingly adopting quantified data analytics, predictive analytics, and risk analytics techniques as a base for their critical decisions such as operational policies and strategic plans. Analytical abilities like forecasting of future events and personalized customer experience are significantly driving the importance of the data as an essential fragment of businesses. However, procurement of skilled data scientist or a team of analysts is at present challenging because of a lack of experienced professionals and increased operational cost. Owing to such factor, the data analytics outsourcing market is expected to witness tremendous growth.

Development of new applications is expected to bolster the data analytics outsourcing market growth during the forecast period

Analytics outsourcing in the coming years is projected, to include a wide range of areas. Fraud analytics in the field of retail banking, cloud-based business analytics, customer analytics for the energy and utility sector (smart metering) and analytics from social network data mining are projected to become the emerging trends in the data analytics outsourcing market.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market – Company Profiles

Accenture

Capgemini SE

Fractal Analytics Inc.

Genpact

Infosys Limited

Mu Sigma Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

ZS Associates, Inc.

Prescriptive Data Analytics market to witness the highest CAGR growth

Prescriptive analytics is relatively a new analytics field that enables users to “”prescribe”” numerous different probable actions to and advise them towards an effective solution. In general, prescriptive analytics provides guidance. It attempts to enumerate the consequence of future decisions to guide on probable outcomes before the decisions are taken. Prescriptive analytics outrun descriptive and predictive analytics by recommending one or more probable courses of action. Fundamentally they predict numerous futures and enable businesses to evaluate several potential outcomes based upon their activities. Prescriptive analytics is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the data analytics outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Application Insights

The global data analytics outsourcing market by application is led by marketing analytics. Marketing analytics allows marketers to evaluate, manage and examine marketing performance to exploit its effectiveness and enhance return on investment. Other than evident sales and lead generation applications, marketing analytics can provide keen insights into customer preferences and trends that can be further used for future marketing as well as business decisions. Marketing analytics considers all marketing efforts from different channels over a timespan that are essential for efficient decision making as well as sound, efficient program execution.

End-user Insights

The data analytics outsourcing market by end-user is segmented based on BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecom, media & entertainment, and others. The media & entertainment industry is foreseen to create significant space in the data analytics outsourcing market during the forecast period. Presently, consumers across the globe are viewing and sharing more content online, thus emphasizing the significance of data analytics in media & entertainment. The huge amounts of data accelerate enormous opportunities for the media industry in content planning, bundling, and distribution.

