Latest market study on “Redistribution Layer Material Market to 2027 by Material (Polyimide (PI), Polybenzoxazole (PBO), Benzocylobutene (BCB), and Others); Application (FOWLP and 2.5D/3D IC Packaging) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the redistribution layer material market is estimated to reach US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027 from US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Today’s smart products contain complex electronic systems that require flawless operation in the real world. Device miniaturization, support for multiple wireless technologies, faster data rates, and longer battery life, demand rigorous analysis. Additionally, demand for numerous feature integrations onto a single device have led to complex circuit board designs of these electronics. As an example, a smartphone today includes features such as camera, calling function, torch, storage drives, and connectivity with other devices, compatible ports for connections, a multimedia player, and many other functions etc. Similarly, other consumer electronic devices have been improving on similar lines propelling the semiconductor manufacturers for more miniaturization of the chips and integration of more functionalities.

Global Redistribution Layer Material Market – By Application

FOWLP

2.5D/3D IC Packaging

The redistribution layer material market by end use is segmented into Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) and 2.5D/3D IC Packaging. Advanced packaging techniques integrate multiple die in a single package and thereby ensure in reducing the device footprint. Also, integrating multiple-die in a single package ensures, multiple functionalities of the device in a small form factor. The majorly used advanced packaging techniques have been broadly categorized under two segments namely Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) and 2.5D/3D IC packaging. Redistribution layers find their applications in these advanced level packaging where they are placed for resolving issues related to heat dissipation, elongation of battery life, and enhancement of the performance.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT.

The market for RDL material is moderately consolidated with few major players sharing the larger pie of the market. The major companies operating in the market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi DuPont MicroSystems, LLC, Toray Industries Inc., ASE Group, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Amkor Technology, Infineon Technologies, TSMC, JCET(statschippac), Samsung and SK Hynix among others.

