Transfection is a technique which is used to insert the genetic material such as DNA or RNA, into mammalian cells. The Transfection reagents and equipment are used in this process, wherein reagents contain the genetic material and equipment used as a delivery for the genetic material.

These introduction of genetic material into the desired cells can be carried out by various chemical, biological, or physical methods.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing technological advancements in transfections equipment and rising research and development spending along with research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Additionally, rising demand for synthetic genes is likely to add new opportunities for the global transfection reagents and equipment market in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Promega Corporation Qiagen N.V. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc. Maxcyte, Inc. Lonza Group Ltd. Merck KGaA Polyplus-Transfection SA Mirus Bio LLC

The transfection reagents and equipment market is classified by product which comprises reagents and instruments. The transfection reagents and equipment method market is classified based on method as biochemical methods, physical methods and viral methods. The application market is segmented into biomedical research, protein production and therapeutic delivery. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as academics & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global transfection reagents and equipment market based on product, method, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall transfection reagents and equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

