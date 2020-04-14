Neuromodulation is the process of regulating the activity of nerves by controlling the physiological level of neurotransmitters. These modifications are brought about with the help of various devices or by drug infusion. These devices contain small electrodes that are placed on the spinal cord, brain or the peripheral nerves. Neurological disorders such as, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson’s disease affect the neurological functioning of the body and hence can be treated with the help of neuromodulation.

Rising cases of neurological disorders and growth in the geriatric population is expected to propel the neuromodulation market growth in the coming years. Technological advancements and the rising cases of Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the neuromodulator market during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Abbott

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Integer Holdings Corporation

4. Magstim

5. Medtronic

6. NeuroPace, Inc.

7. NeuroSigma, Inc.

8. Nevro Corp.

9. Synapse Biomedical Inc.

10. Soterix Medical Inc.

The global neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of technology end user. Based on technology, the neuromodulation market is segmented as, external (non-invasive) neuromodulation and internal neuromodulation. The segment of external (non-invasive) neuromodulation is further classified as, respiratory electrical stimulation (RES), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Internal neuromodulation is further classified as, deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), gastric electrical stimulation (GES), spinal cord stimulation (SCS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Based on end user, neuromodulation market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics and home healthcare.

The neuromodulation market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neuromodulation market based technology, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall neuromodulation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neuromodulation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The neuromodulation market report analyzes factors affecting neuromodulation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

