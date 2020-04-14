What is Far-field Speech and Voice recognition?

Far-field speech recognition is a technology for speech interactions which aims to enable smart devices to recognize distant human speech (usually 1m-10m). This technology is used in smart home appliances (smart loudspeaker, smart TV), meeting transcription and onboard navigation. The microphone array is also used to collect speech signals for far-field speech recognition.

The reports cover key market developments in the Far-field Speech and Voice recognition as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Far-field Speech and Voice recognition are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Far-field Speech and Voice recognition in the world market.

The report on the area of Far-field Speech and Voice recognition by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Far-field Speech and Voice recognition Market.

The far-field speech and voice recognition market is influenced by driving factors such as growing impact of front-end hardware components on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition and growth in voice control-based smart speakers. However, lack of standardization and power issues are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The report also includes the profiles of key Far-field Speech and Voice recognition companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

1. Alango Technologies Ltd.

2. Andrea Electronics.

3. Cirrus Logic, Inc.

4. DSP GROUP

5. HARMAN International.

6. MATRIX

7. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

8. Rochester Electronics

9. Synaptics Incorporated.

10. VOCAL Technologies

Market Analysis of Global Far-field Speech and Voice recognition Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Far-field Speech and Voice recognition market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Far-field Speech and Voice recognition market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Far-field Speech and Voice recognition market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

