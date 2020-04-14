Wheel loader is considered as one of the important equipment’s in the construction activities due to its advantages such as high weight loading capacity, and proper material handling. Thereby, new mega construction projects are likely to drive the wheel loader market globally. High demand of wheel loaders from new mega construction projects and transport infrastructure is driving the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand from mining and quarrying application is anticipated to further contribute to the market growth.

Major Players in the Wheel Loader Market

The prominent players present in the global wheel loader market are Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Doosan Infracore, Larsen & Toubro Limited., Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd. and among others.

Regoinal Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing mining, forestry, agriculture and residential construction activities is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the wheel loaders market in this region. In Asia Pacific region, China accounts for more than 40% of the market share due to increase in infrastructure investment by the government, as well as via Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. However, Indian wheel loaders market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to factors such as evolving Indian mining sector, construction and government initiatives for developing infrastructure.

Additionally, key players have been launching new and advanced wheel loaders to satisfied customer’s requirement. For instance, SDLG launches its L958F wheel loader in India at bauma CONEXPO India 2018. L958F features include larger bucket capacity, heavier operating weight and a new cooling design system.

