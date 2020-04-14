The telehandlers market was valued at US$ 6.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 7.31 Bn by 2027.

Telehandlers Market report covers overviews, summaries, market dynamics, competitive analysis and various strategies of key players to maintain in the global market. In addition to this, we also cover details about various clients, which are the most important elements in the industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025 with the help of past and current market values.

The 2019-20 COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had a major impact on society, public health, and the economy as a whole. Further, it has also caused chaos to the myriad of industries such as construction, manufacturing, and mining. In an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, several companies are taking steps to ensure the safety and wellness of the employees. Constructional projects have been kept on-hold in the amid of Covid-19 outbreak. Also, manufacturing industries has closed down their facilities due to lockdown. For instance, JLG Industries has suspended production in the US and France, whereas, in China and Romania the facilities are operational with limited workforce. Shutdown or production with low capacity are the major factors which would further impact the concern end user industry like construction for further business, and will eventually the adoption of telehandlers.

Market Key Players:

AB Volvo

Bobcat Company

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Hauloutte Group

JLG Industries, Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Manitou BF

Terex Corporation

