Baby toiletries refer to personal care product and cosmetics products used for hygiene purposes and for development of overall baby’s health and wellness. These products include baby diapers, baby wipes, skin-care products, such as lotions, baby oils, creams, powders, and ointments; hair care products, such as hair oil, shampoos, and conditioners. Customers can purchase these products from online portals, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba and from the retail stores, such as supermarkets and brand outlets.

Rise in birth rates, increase in hygiene care for babies, and surge in demand for premium baby products, such as sun screen lotions, perfumes, and detanglers, are expected to drive growth in baby toiletries industry. However, presence of harmful/toxic chemicals, such as formaldehyde and hydroquinone in baby wipes and powders, which leads to skin irritation affecting the health of the babies and high cost for R&D and clinical tests for baby products are expected to hamper the global baby toiletries market growth.

As the number of working women is on rise, the baby toiletries market is expected to grow at a faster rate. Moreover, the innovative advertising methods of advertising baby products manufacturing companies, such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation support the baby toiletries market growth. The innovative designs and packaging provided by the companies allows customers to choose according to their preferences enhancing the baby toiletries market growth. For instance, Huggies baby wipes offer a wide variety of packaging, such as tub packs, soft packs, which can be carried easily without much efforts.

The global baby toiletries market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is classified into skin care products, hair care products, diapers, wipes, bathing products, and others. The diaper segment held the highest market share in the global baby toiletries market of over 58%, growing with a CAGR of 5% in the baby toiletries market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2016 to 2022.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.,Procter & Gamble,Kimberly-Clark Corporation,,Artsana S.p.A.,,Beiersdorf AG,Burt’s Bees, Inc.,California Baby, Inc.,Aveeno,Cotton Babies, Inc.,SCA Hygiene

The research on the Baby Toiletries market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Baby Toiletries market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Baby Toiletries market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2014–2022? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Baby Toiletries market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Baby Toiletries market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Baby Toiletries market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Baby Toiletries market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

