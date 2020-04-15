“The global confocal microscope market is expected to be $ 929.03 million in 2018 and is expected to grow 3.5% in the 2020-2027 forecast period, reaching $ 1,248.86 million by 2027.”

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to make the second largest contribution to sales in the forecast period. Several technological advances in health care delivery have been made in the region due to the availability of better health facilities. The growth is driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and eye diseases.

Request a sample here to stay one step ahead of your competition @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006079/

Company profiles

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Nikon Corporation

• Bruker

• Olympus Corporation

• Leica Microsystems

• KEYENCE CORPORATION.

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Confocal.nl

• Oxford Instruments

• Thorlabs, Inc.

Use of confocal microscopy in bioimaging

Confocal microscopy is widely used in biology research such as living cell imaging, neuroscientific studies, and others. Confocal microscopy enables the analysis of fluorescence-labeled thick samples without physical cuts. A stronger color differentiation is possible if images are viewed on the system and not with the eye. A three-dimensional reconstruction of the sample is possible and an improved resolution. For example, researchers at the State University of New York’s Downstate Medical Center (Brooklyn, NY) found in 2017 that hypoxia (lack of oxygen) due to abnormal blood flow is responsible for up to half of seizure-related neuronal degeneration cases in epilepsy. Confocal microscopy technology enabled the research team to

Given the enormous application of confocal microscopy in the field of bioimaging technology, the player, like Leica Microsystem, started the first imaging center in San Francisco, USA in 2018. The goal of opening this imaging center was to advance academic research in the life sciences. In this area, scientists from the life sciences were given access to the latest microscopy systems for research purposes.

Government policy and funding for biological research

The government finances funding for basic research at an academic level. This will help develop the interests of scientists in the field of research. Research is funded by the government in the fields of biomedical imaging, stem cell research, genome editing and other fields. These studies are being carried out in collaboration between the two countries. For example, in 2017 the Department of Biotechnology in India is to develop a guide to stem cells and regenerative medicine that includes basic biology of all adult stem cells, early and late translational research, and the development of gene editing technologies for potential therapeutic applications. Indian-Japanese cooperation is established to support stem cell and regenerative medical research. This program trains Indian research at the Center for iPSc Research and Applications (CiRA) at Kyoto University, Japan.

Enter insights

The global market for confocal microscopes by type was led by the segment of multiphoton microscopy. In 2018, the segment by type held the largest market share in the confocal microscope market. The segment is also expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period as it combines advanced laser scanning microscopy optical systems with extended wavelength multiphoton fluorescence excitation to provide high-resolution and three-dimensional images of samples labeled with fluorophores were.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006079/

Reasons to buy:

• Save and reduce time in entry-level research by identifying growth, size, leaders, and segments in the confocal microscope market.

• Highlights key business priorities to help companies realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight the key progressive industry trends in the global confocal microscope market and enable actors along the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

• Develop / modify business expansion plans using substantial growth offerings for developed and emerging markets.

• Examine in-depth global market trends and prospects in relation to the factors that drive the market and those that hinder it.

• Improve the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security concerns with customer products, segmentation, pricing, and sales.

Contact us

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

Email ID: [email protected]

About the Insight partners:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry researcher for actionable information. We help our customers find solutions to their research needs through our syndicated and advisory research services. We specialize in industries such as semiconductors and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, chemicals and materials