“The nurse call systems market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US $ 265.4 million in 2018 and reach US $ 649.9 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 10.8% over the period forecast.”

The nurse call systems market in Asia-Pacific is segmented by region in India, China, Australia, Japan and South Korea. Growth in Asia-Pacific is characterized by a growing geriatric population, an increasing incidence of dementia, an increasing number of hospitalizations and a high accessibility to advanced technologies, a growing development of innovative and technologically advanced products and a increased health spending.

Company Profiles

• Ascom Holding AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Siemens, Azure Healthcare

• Intercall Systems

• Schrack Seconet AG

• Stanley Healthcare

• Critical Alert Systems

• Hill Rom Services Inc.

• Rauland (a division of Ameterk, Inc.)

Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia and is an progressive disorder that ultimately results in memory loss and deterioration of cognitive abilities. In China, Alzheimer’s disease is still often seen not as a disease but as an inevitable and natural part of aging. According to data published in South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd., nearly one million Chinese are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease each year, and by 2050 the number of Alzheimer’s patients in China is expected to reach 45 million, or about half the number worldwide.

Thus, due to the above factors, the market is likely to propel during the forecast period. In addition, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International report, in 2015, approximately 23 million people in the Asia-Pacific region suffered from dementia. He also estimates that this number will triple (71 million) by 2050. In addition, in Japan, more than 4.6 million people suffer from some form of dementia. And that number is expected to increase considerably with the aging of the population.

The Chinese nurse call system market is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, the presence of the market and the resulting developments. The market is also experiencing the growth of assisted living centers that can stimulate market growth.

