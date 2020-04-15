“The Asia Pacific insulin pen market is expected to reach US$ 1,703.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 743.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, growing geriatric population, increasing rate of obesity and rising incidence of diabetes. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to availability of alternatives for drug delivery and limitations associated with insulin pens in the region.

Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body’s inability to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. This inability prevents the body from adequately regulating blood glucose levels. There are two types of diabetes namely diabetes type-I also known as diabetes insipid us and diabetes type-II also termed as diabetes mellitus. Incidences and prevalence of diabetes is steadily increasing across the globe. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has increased alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006392/

Company Profiles

Owen Mumford, LTD.

Novo Nordisk a/s

Companion Medical

Berlin-Chemie AG

Pendiq GmbH

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Eli lilly and company

Ypsomed Ag

SANOFI

Biocon

Diabetes of all types can lead to various complications in many parts of the body and can increase the overall risk of premature death. Heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, leg amputation, vision loss and nerve damage are the major complications associated with this disease.

Patients suffering from diabetes require frequent monitoring and external administration of insulin that is given through insulin pens and other medical devices. The rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the insulin pens market worldwide during the forecast period.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to highest rate of incidences for the type 2 diabetes and increasing awareness in the country. However, rise in the prevalence of the diabetes is likely to add novel opportunities in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006392/

ASIA PACIFIC DIABETES CARE DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Product

Disposable

• Reusable

-By End User

• Diabetes Type-1

• Diabetes Type-2

-By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• E-Commerce

-By Geography

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.