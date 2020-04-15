Global endodontic devices market was segmented by product and end user. On the basis of the products the market is segmented as instruments and endodontic consumables. Further the instruments is segmented as apex locators, endodontic motors, endodontic scalers, machine assisted obturation systems, handpieces and endodontic lasers. Likewise endodontic consumables are further segmented into access preparation, shaping and cleaning and obturation materials.

The global endodontic devices market accounted to US$ 1,510.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,276.5 Mn by 2027.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003084/

The major players operating in the endodontic devices market include, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Septodont Holding, Coltene Group, FKG Dentaire SA, Brasseler USA, MANI INC, and Nikinic Dental.

The endodontic consumables segment by product for the endodontic devices market is further divided into sub-segments such as access preparation, shaping & cleaning and obturation materials. The access preparation, shaping & cleaning and obturation materials segments are further divided into the respective products. The access preparation segment is divided into burs and drills. The shaping & cleaning is further into files & shapers, irrigation solutions & lubricants and others. Similarly, the oburation materials is sub-segmented into plastics, metals, cements & pastes.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003084/

Dental and oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. A single tooth ache causes discomfort, pain, disfigurement and to worse it may can even lead to death. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2016, published in September 2018 states that oral diseases has effected approximately 3.58 billion people across world. The dental diseases include dental caries, and it was estimated that approximately 11th most prevalent dental disease globally was severe periodontal disease which further resulted into tooth loss. The prevalence of the dental and oral conditions are rising across the globe. The conditions such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties and others. Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal and cavities are the major dental problems faced by the people across the region. The major factors for the tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that approximately 60-90% of children and nearly 100% of adults across globe have cavities. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the market for the endodontic devices is likely to propel during the forecast period.

The global endodontic devices market by end user segments was led by dental hospitals segment. In 2018, the dental hospitals segment held a largest market share of 53.65% of the endodontic devices market, by end users. The dental hospitals segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to comprehensive services provided by the dental hospitals to the patients also services are provided for the purpose of teaching, the services such as oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, paediatric dentistry and restorative dentistry among others.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003084/

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the endodontic devices market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global endodontic devices market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]