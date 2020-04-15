Latest market study on “Mobile Power Plant Market to 2027 by Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Diesel, and Others); Application (Oil & Gas, Emergency Power, and Remote Area Electrification) and Geography- Global Analysis and Forecast”, The Mobile Power Plant Market is estimated to reach US$ 4.05 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.62 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

With the increasing demand for power across the globe majorly due to industrialization and economic growth, the need for a robust power infrastructure is imminent in these times. The challenge of providing power to remote and inaccessible areas is leading to the rising demand for mobile power plant. A mobile/modular system is easy to install and can be efficiently used for power generation and distribution in such remote areas. Mobile power plants are also widely used as backup power systems in emergencies such as natural disasters. Mobile power plants that use alternative sources of energy are expected to be the future developments in this market in the coming years. Mobile power has applications in multiple fields, including industrial, institutional, commercial, renewable, and electric power.

Global Mobile Power Plant Market – By Application

Oil & Gas

Emergency Power

Remote Area Electrification

The key companies operating in the mobile power plant market that profiled in the report include Aggreko Plc., APR Energy, General Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mapna Group, Metka (Mytilineos SA), PW Power Systems LLC, Siemens AG, Solar Turbines Incorporated, Turbine Technology Services Corporation among many others.

Remote area electrification in developing and underdeveloped regions are expected to drive the growth of mobile power plant market. There are multiple World Bank Group projects running to explore means to provide modern energy services to the billions of people who do not have access to energy in developing countries. The lack of power hampers the social and economic development of these areas. Mobile power plants with advantages such as easy installation, portability, flexibility, affordable cost, and compatibility with multiple fuel sources present a solution for remote and rural area electrification. These mobile power plants are standalone systems mounted on movable vehicles that can be easily moved from one place to another.

Based on fuel type, the global mobile power plant market is categorized as natural gas, diesel, and others. Natural gas-based mobile power plants are anticipated to hold the largest market share. The natural gas segment is expected to expand at a swift speed during the forecast period owing to increasing environmental issues and rising investment in gas infrastructure across the world.

