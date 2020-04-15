The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.



The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global nutrition lipid market. The growth of nutrition lipid market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements. Moreover, the criticality of the nutrition lipids in infant food in APAC is unparalleled and therefore generates remarkable demand for omega-3 produces. Rising awareness related to the importance and health benefits of nutrition lipid among the consumers is the main driver for the growth of nutrition lipid market in the region. This would influence the nutrition lipid market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending power among the consumers is the major factor that provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the nutrition lipid market players.

Under application segment, the dietary supplements and Nutraceutical is the leading segment. Lipid plays an important role in the absorption of essential vitamins such as A, D, and E, energy storage, and cell signaling. It has wide applications in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. The dietary supplements and nutraceutical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, intake of dietary supplements as products which contain dietary ingredient such as vitamin, mineral, and others enables better ingestion. The dietary supplements are expected at reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improve the nutritional value in daily diet. The composition of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals improves overall health. As consumers around the globe are more aware of the benefits offered by dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, it is expected to increase the demand of the global nutrition lipid market.

Global Nutrition Lipid Market – By Application

Dietary Supplements and Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Infant Formula

Animal Nutrition

Others

Chronic diseases are swiftly increasing worldwide. Nearly half of chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular diseases. However, obesity and diabetes are also affecting a large proportion of the population. Several factors have progressed in the prevention of chronic diseases such as low fat intake, healthy diet, etc. Omega 3, a type of nutrition lipid, is swiftly becoming an essential tool in mainstream medicine. Omega 3 has health benefits for every age group. They protect against chronic disease such as asthma, cancer, arthritis, etc. and other major diseases. Omega-3 tune down the body’s infection and help prevent chronic diseases. Also, a lower ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 is more appropriate to reduce the risk of numerous chronic diseases and have become epidemics in most western societies.

The market for nutrition lipid is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the nutrition lipid market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Neptune wellness solutions Inc, Nordic, Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS, and Polaris among others.

