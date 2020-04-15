What is Hybrid Power Solutions?

Hybrid power solutions are made by integrating conventional power sources such as diesel with renewable sources such as solar and wind. Hybrid power systems, in general, consists of a storage system such as a battery and other components to generate more reliable and secure power. The demand for these solutions is growing at an impressive rate especially for off-grid and remote area electrification applications. Some of the common configuration of hybrid power solutions include solar-diesel, wind-diesel, solar-wind and solar-wind-diesel.

The hybrid power solutions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing demand of hybrid power solutions in off-shore and remote areas. In addition to this, the rising focus on the use of cleaner power sources is further driving the adoption of hybrid power solutions globally. However, high initial investment is anticipated to hinder the growth of hybrid power solutions market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. On the other hand, the growing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind over conventional fuels for power generation is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global hybrid power solutions market in the coming years.

Here we have listed the top Hybrid Power Solutions Market companies in the world

Flexenclosure AB Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. General Electric Schneider Electric Siemens AG SMA Solar Technology AG Spitzen Energy solutions pvt. ltd. Suzlon Energy Limited Vertiv Group Corp. ZTE Corporation

