The report aims to provide an overview of global Healthcare Chatbots Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Healthcare Chatbots players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Chatbot is a computer program designed to stimulate conversation of human beings through text or voice interactions. Healthcare chatbots are programs that assist patients with queries. This decreases the burden on the clinical staff. Automation of various workflow processes in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the demand for these virtual assistants. The chatbots ecosystem has numerous cross-linking features, for performance enhancement in different applications.

The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing internet connectivity and smart device adoption, company initiatives to boost the use of healthcare chatbots, and need for virtual health assistance. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the social media platform-oriented chatbots and cloud-based models.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Your.MD HealthTap, Inc. Sensely Buoy Health, Inc. Infermedica Babylon Baidu Ada Health GmbH Woebot Labs, Inc. GYANT.COM, INC.

The global healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise model and cloud-based model. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as medication assistance and appointment scheduling & medical guidance. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as patients, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare chatbots market based on component, deployment, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare chatbots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare chatbots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare chatbots market in these regions.

