“The global dried tart cherry market accounted for US$. 211.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027.”

Dried tart cherry is rich in nutrients and have important properties such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. It is rich in potassium, fiber, and beta carotene. Dried tart cherry have a unique sweet and tangy taste, and are used in the preparation of various food and beverage products. Dried tart cherry offer several health advantages such as supports heart health, promotes better sleep, and offer relief from pain. It is a natural source of melatonin, which helps to regulate skin cycle. Dried tart cherry is an excellent source of boron, which further supports bone health. It contains high amounts of anthocyanin, which provide anti-inflammatory properties to help in repair and maintenance of muscle tissue and has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the dried tart cherry market all over the globe.

Based on the end-use industry, the dried tart cherry market is categorized into the bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal and snack bars, cosmetics and others. The bakery products segment is dominating the dried tart cherry market. Dried tart cherries are used for enhancing the quality and flavor of products. Dried tart cherries are used as whole or as flavoring agent in bakery products. Its deep red color and sour taste makes its useful substance to create mouth-watering foods. They are used as finished items in bakery items along with snack mixes dried tart cherries such as cakes, cookies, candy, granola bars, etc. The rising health conscious population prefers to go for products which are healthy and nutritious. Moreover, the growing demand for healthy snacking items and convenience products is further expected to boost the demand for dried tart cherries. Several bakery and confectionary company are using tart cherries as a useful ingredient to prepare bakery products. Therefore, expanding end use application in bakery industry is expected to boost the growth of dried tart cherry market.

Growing demand of dried tart cherry from various end use industries is driving the growth of the dried tart cherry market. Tart or sour cherry is used across various end-use industries as healthy food, flavoring, or snacking options. Baking with cherries is considered to be part of summer luxury and is highly used in cakes, sweet-bread, cupcakes, brownies, muffins, pie, etc. Apart from being used in bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, dried tart cherries also find application in the beverage industry. Tart cherry also finds its application in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to prepare the medicine. Tart cherry syrups and capsules are gaining importance with the rising awareness among the consumer’s related health benefits associated with tart cherry. The increasing awareness of health benefits of dried tart cherry coupled with the functional properties and versatility in usage have also favored the dried tart cherry market growth all over the globe.

The overall global dried tart cherry market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the dried tart cherry market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the dried tart cherry market.

