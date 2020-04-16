The global Thrombectomy Devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,282.07 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global thrombectomy devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for thrombectomy devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as elevating incidences of CVDs and neurological diseases, ongoing technological advancements, and favorable medical reimbursement scenario.

Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing research and studies in field of thrombectomy are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Company Profiles

Penumbra, Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (DePuy Synthes)

ARGON MEDICAL

Inari Medical

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Favorable Medical Reimbursement Scenario

In January 2018, European Tech Reimbursement Consulting (MTRC) released a 62-page reimbursement report for mechanical thrombectomy for stroke. The report covers procedure coding, payment mechanism, reimbursement tariffs, and policy restrictions in 11 EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The report also covers essential information about reimbursement and national funding, including a brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices, procedure coding for technology, diagnosis coding, payment mechanism for technology, reimbursement tariffs for technology, restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology, and technology-related policy considerations by payers and policymakers.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Thrombectomy Devices. For instance, in July, 2018, Johnson & Johnson a medical device company has launched EMBOTRAP II Revascularization Device under the Cerenovus business segment. EMBOTRAP II is a new device for treating stroke patients and advancement in mechanical thrombectomy.

