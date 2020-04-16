The North America Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 7.62 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 11.12 Bn in 2027.

The growing customer-centric businesses, the demand for cost-efficient, and value-added services are increasing. It is essential to provide the best customer service to all the customers, including new, existing, and potential customers. To serve the customer, businesses are opting for outsourced customer care service. Customer care BPO helps companies in various ways such as reduce operational cost, reduce workforce, gain competitive advantage, increase cross-selling & up-selling, increase customer loyalty & retention, build brand reputation, increase overall profitability, and others.

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. To offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence). The RPA has profoundly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA is a cost-efficient, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors operating in the customer care BPO market have a tremendous opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio. The emergence of new technologies is providing opportunities for players operating in the customer care BPO market to attract more customers by integrating new technologies.

The North America customer care BPO market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the customer care BPO market is expected to change during the upcoming years. The customer care BPO market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players as well as small regional players.

Some of the players present in customer care BPO market are Alorica Inc, Atento, Arvato AG, Concentrix Corporation, Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance SE, Teletech Holdings, Webhelp Group, and Worldwide Call Centers, Inc. among others.

The customer care BPO market by the solution is segmented into onshore outsourcing, offshore outsourcing, and nearshore outsourcing. Nearshore customer care BPO is the one that provides its services to neighboring countries along with their own country. The advantages of nearshore customer care BPO are they are less expensive and easier to serve its services due to commonalities between the cultures, proximity and time zone, as well as the high possibility of people speaking the same language. The value proposition for nearshore customer care services offered is easily available for every company, which is present and established in nearshore locations. Thus, the market players are switching towards the nearshore customer care services and entitled for the nearshore value proposition.

