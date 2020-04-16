The Asia Pacific pacemaker market is expected to reach US$ 2,242.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,030.5 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027.

The high growth of the market is attributed to the rising geriatric population across the globe. In both males as well as females, the risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with increase in age. Increasing age makes the blood vessels less flexible and reduction in blood flow. Thus, the risk of heart disease is high in the elderly population. Also, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, the average age at the first heart attack is 65.6 years for males and 72.0 years for females.

According to a report of the United Nation (2017), in Asia, approximately 549.2 million people were 60 years old or more and is estimated to reach 1273.2 million by 2050. Furthermore, the United Nations Population Fund also reported that the number of aging people in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at an unprecedented rate. It also predicted that by 2050, one in four people in the Asia Pacific region would be over 60 years old.

In 2018, Asia Pacific pacemaker market held a market share of 18.7% of the global pacemaker market. The implantable pacemakers segment expected to dominate its market share and was valued at US$ 705.6 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,572.6 Mn by 2027. On the other hand, implantable pacemakers segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Growing obesity in this region is also likely to grow cardiovascular diseases. Malaysia has the highest obesity rate of 14 % in the South East Asia region, followed by Thailand with 8.8%. Moreover, the obesity rate in Australia and New Zealand is 26.8% and 28.3 % respectively. Furthermore, unhealthy diets are leading to overnutrition and obesity. The impact of fast food is being observed in some countries of the Asia Pacific region. According to UNICEF 2013 report, it estimated that 11 million children under 5 are overweight in the East Asia-Pacific region. Thus, these factors contribute to the growth of cardiovascular diseases and eventually lead to the growth of the pacemaker market.

Japan is expected to witness growth during the forecast owing to the factors such as rise in the geriatric population and product launches by the major market players in Japan is likely to enhance the growth of pacemaker market during the forecast period.

