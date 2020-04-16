The global medical exoskeleton market accounted to US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,023.0 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices.

Global medical exoskeleton market was segmented by drive type, type, extremity, application and end user. On the basis of the drive type the market is segmented as pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator, electric actuator, mechanical, shape memory alloy actuator, other actuator. Based on the type the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into powered exoskeleton, passive exoskeleton); extremity (lower body exoskeleton, upper body exoskeleton. Based on the application the market was segmented into spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke and others. On the basis of the end user the market was segmented as rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, physiotherapy centers, mining, others.

The major players operating in the medical exoskeleton market include, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego), CYBERDYNE, INC., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, B-Temia Inc., US Bionics Inc. and Gogoa Mobility Robots.

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global medical exoskeleton industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the Medical Exoskeleton. For instance, in June, 2019, ReWalk Robotics announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ReStore soft exo-suit system. The approval has helped in the sales of the product to the rehabilitation centers across the United States. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets are expected to be the crucial factor for offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the market players to expand their business and geographic reach. The treatment for the musculoskeletal diseases and orthopedic conditions become more straightforward due to the help of the advancement in the technologies. As compared to consuming heavy dose medicines and hectic therapies, braces and supports have reduced the number of the consumption of the medication and the treatments.

