The medical waste management market is expected to reach US$ 16,495.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,563.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.

The significant factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing medical waste, initiatives undertaken for medical waste management and the increasing number of patient admissions across the globe.

Medical waste poses a growing problem across the world, jeopardizing the health of patients, staff, workers involved in disposal, and others. The primary reason behind the exponential increase in the volume of medical waste generated can be directly associated with the increasing number of patient admissions across various medical specialties. The healthcare authorities in almost all the countries of the world reports increase in the number of patient influx within the public as well as private healthcare facilities. For instance, according to a report by the Health Foundation published in February 2018, the annual number of hospital admissions in the English NHS has increased by 28.1% resulting from 14 million admissions in 2015/16 as compared to 11 million admissions in 2006/07. The NHS also reports that the number of patients admitted with at least one of the 22 long-term conditions has doubled from 2006 to more than 4.5 million patients in 2016. Thus, the increasing number of patient admissions for outpatient surgeries as well as inpatient hospital stays is likely to propel the increasing demand for medical waste management in these facilities, thereby promoting market growth.

Product launches, agreements, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global medical waste management market industry. For instance, in April 2016, Sharps Compliance Corp. launched the TakeAway Recycle System designed for the safe collection, return transportation and recycling of single-use medical devices. Moreover, in July 2016, Sharps Compliance Corp. acquired Citiwaste, LLC to expand it is northeast route-based business operations.

Some of the prominent players operating in the medical waste management market are Medasend Biomedical, Inc, Bondtech Corporation, Sharps Compliance, Inc., Veolia, Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc., Stericycle, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services, Inc., and Waste Management, Inc. among the others.

Mixed plastic waste that is non-regulated represents a significant portion of the solid waste materials generated by healthcare organizations. Decision-makers and service providers offering solutions to medical waste management undertaking effective steps towards choosing an appropriate method for disposal of these solids can help to contribute positively to the growing environment burden. Moreover, these steps will lead to increasing adoption of recycling technologies fostering research and development to build sustainable techniques for waste management. Thus, the market players coming up with an innovative idea that maximizes the percentage of solid waste recycling is likely to provide significant opportunities and remain competitive in the global medical waste management market.

