The global medical device testing services market is anticipated to reach US$ 14,660.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,505.4 in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019-2027.

During 2018, the region of Asia Pacific held a maximum share in the medical device testing services market. The growing interest of international players in China and India market, stringent product approval in countries like China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure. Thus, there is a huge potential for medical device testing services market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the medical device testing services market include SGS SA, Eurofins, Toxikon, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Intertek Group plc, NORTH AMERICAN SCIENCE ASSOCIATES INC., Charles River, WuXi AppTec, Element Materials Technology, and TÜV SÜD AG, among others.

Based on the service, medical device testing services market was segmented into biocompatibility test, chemistry test, microbiology & sterility testing, and package validation. In 2018, the microbiology & sterility testing segment held the most significant market share of 53.6% in the medical device testing services market by service. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as sterility assurance is very crucial for medical devices. Also, chemistry testing segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Medical device testing needs strong experience of the domain, native and national legislations, and information about the devices, infrastructure, and ability to support the testing. The healthcare and medical device industry is an active one due to continuous development and advanced solutions. The enhancements in medical device technology have significantly enhanced the efficiency of patient care in the last few decades. As per the FDA in 2018, stated that there are above 80,000 incidents identified since 2008, due to the medical device injury. Since, last few years, medical device companies and doctors have observed that spinal-cord stimulators have helped the patients who suffer from pain disorders. Due to this, it has become one of the most rising products in the $400 billion medical device industry. Therefore, the increasing incidences of product recall and higher demand for quality products are growing the need for testing of medical devices. Hence, it will boost the market for medical device testing services.

