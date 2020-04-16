The market for advanced medical stopcock in the Asia Pacific is expected to reach US$ 201.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 137.9 Mn in 2018. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 4.5% during the forecast period.

The growth is mainly due to increasing Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) due to consumption of the alcohol and tobacco and increasing geriatric population.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006301/

According to World Economic Forum estimated that NCDs (which include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory disorders) claim 40 million lives every year, 17 million of whom are people under the age of 70 and 8.5 million of whom are in Asia. Habits such as use of tobacco, alcohol consumption, poor nutrition and lack of physical activity are the leading factors for such diseases. Therefore, the cases of chronic diseases is increasing these days. Also, it is projected to increase by 15% deaths caused by NCDs between 2010 and 2020 (to 44 million deaths) with the highest numbers predicted in the Western Pacific (12.3 million deaths) and South-East Asia (10.4 million deaths).

In 2018, Asia pacific advanced medical stopcock market held a market share of 16.30% of the global advanced medical stopcock market. The low-pressure stopcocks segment expected to dominate its market share and was valued at US$ 75.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 114.1 Mn by 2027. On the other hand, low-pressure stopcocks segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006301/

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the advanced medical stopcock market. For instance, in December, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced launch of its Prelude Ideal in the market, it is designed for the use in radial access procedures.

Similarly, in 2018 medium-pressure stopcocks segment was valued at US$ 38.3 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 54.1 Mn by 2027 and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the hospitals & clinics segment held a largest market share of 41.9% of the advanced medical stopcock market, in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as it is the primary care center for most of the population.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006301/

ASIA PACIFIC ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By Product Type

Low-pressure Stopcocks Market

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market

High-Pressure Stopcocks Market

Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecares

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]