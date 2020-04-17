Animal identification tags is a process used to identify and track specific animals. The tagging of animals is done due to various reasons such as biosecurity control, research verification of ownership, and agricultural purposes.

Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases in livestock has led to rise in need for regular monitoring of livestock, which boosts the demand for animal identification tags. However, low adoption of animal identification tags technology is in developing countries, owing to its high cost is further anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Ams AG

2. Microchip Technology Inc.

3. Impinj, Inc.

4. Alien Technology, LLC

5. Confidex Ltd

6. HID Global Corporation

7. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

8. Omni-ID

9. NXP Semiconductors

10. RF Code

The Global Animal Identification Tags Market is segmented on the basis of type and product. On the basis of type, market can be classified radiofrequency identification devices (RID), near field communication (NFC), 2-dimensional codes. Based on product the market is segmented into tags and reader.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Animal Identification Tags Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Animal Identification Tags Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Animal Identification Tags Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Animal Identification Tags Market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

