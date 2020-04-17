The X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market was valued at US$ 554.07 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 896.90 million by 2027.

X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) is a quantitative spectroscopic technique that is used to measure the elemental composition, empirical formula, chemical state, and electronic state of the elements that exist within a given sample. The global X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-performance materials and increasing funding by private bodies in R&D, but the shortage of skilled professionals is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Market Insights

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Materials

X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) is a technique, which is used to analyze the surface chemistry of a material. The XPS technique is also known as electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis (ESCA), which is a well-established method for the chemical characterization of material surfaces. The suppliers and manufacturers of both technical and commercial textiles are focusing on developing XPS as an ideal tool to support the optimization and development of the types of surface coating or treatment demanded by the consumers. Polymer meshes, such as polyester and polypropylene, are used for the surgical repair of hernias and other soft tissue defects.

Although there is the use of mesh materials in the surgery, their implantation can be associated with severe infection rates. In order to reduce the infection rates of such meshes, their surface properties have to be improved. Also, many problems associated with modern materials can be solved by understanding the chemical and physical interactions that occur at the interfaces of a material’s layers or surface. The surface will influence such factors as catalytic activity, corrosion rates, wettability, adhesive properties, contact potential, and failure mechanisms. Thus, the rising demand for high-performance materials proportionally upsurges the market for X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy in the forecast period.

Product Type Insights

Product type segments of the x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market include monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and non-monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy segment captured the largest share in the global X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. Monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy has an aluminum monochromatic x-ray source that can analyze a wide range of samples. When a monochromator is used, the distance between the X-ray source and the sample is larger than when using a non-monochromatic source, and hence there is less risk of sample damage. Therefore, the monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy offers many advantages over the non-monochromatic x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy.

Global X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market, by Product Type – 2018 & 2027

Usage Insights

Usage segments of the x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market include element detection, density estimation, contamination detection, empirical formula determination, and others. The element detection market witnessed the highest share in 2019 and is expected to show noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to various applications in different fields.

In terms of market share, contamination detections rank second in the usage segment. Organic and inorganic contaminants can be detected by using XPS. Surface analysis of composite metals, glasses, gases, and strongly absorbed liquids can be carried out using XPS application.

Application Insights

The Application segment in this study include Healthcare, Aerospace, Automotive, and Others. The healthcare market applications include cell/bacteria/tissue analysis, characterization of chemicals, antibody immobilization, studying proteins and peptides. In the Electronics market, XPS is applied for composition analysis and characterization. XPS is used to carry out surface film analysis in the aerospace, automotive and packaging market.

The healthcare segment held the largest market share in the application segment and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share is due to strict regulations for minimal medication errors and permissible level of contaminants in medical implants.

