3D sensors market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 2.32 Bn in 2018 to US$ 42.23 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 35.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries, and advancements and smart features that are offered by the manufacturing companies have been the major contributors to this growth. Currently, various consumer electronics devices are used by individuals for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, washing machines, fridge, and music players have become an integral part of routine lives. All these devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements and integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The advancements in sensor technology have paved the way for the remarkable growth of IoT and AI in most of the technological areas, including the automotive sector. The market for consumer electronics devices is continually growing, with the manufacturers coming up with advanced technologies and features in their devices on a regular basis and rising disposable incomes of users in the developed and developing economies.

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market -Companies Mentioned Adafruit

AMS AG

Teledyne

IFM Electronic GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Keyence Corporation

Melexis

STMicroelectronics

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Currently, China is dominating the Asia-Pacific 3D sensors market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for 3D sensors market in the region. China is the largest market globally for 3D sensor implementations. Given the steady rise in income among Chinese consumers on average, the proportion of luxury vehicles among the population will also increase, giving way to more high-end vehicles equipped with OEM 3D sensor systems. In 2016, China was the largest manufacturer of passenger cars in the world. This steep rise in production can be attributed to the burgeoning numbers of local OEMs along with setting up manufacturing plants of global automobile manufacturers. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific 3D sensor market in the forecast period:

Rest of Asia-Pacific 3D Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

ASIA-PACIFIC 3D SENSORS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By Technology

Stereo Vision

Time-of-Flight

Structured Light

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By End-user Vertical

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

