The APAC contract research organization (CRO) market is expected to reach US$ 1,1593.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,795.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9 % from 2020-2025.

The growth of the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is driven by factors such as a rise in the number of clinical trials, increasing R&D expenditures, and outsourcing activities. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the shortage of skilled professionals and regional competition in the CRO services market in the region.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are focusing on research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the highest medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly in the R&Ds to deliver high quality and innovative products to the market. For instance, in China, the regulatory agencies are operating towards enhancing the clinical trials process by reducing the overall process of review and approval. The investigational new drug (IND) has been updated to promote innovation in medicine. In addition to it, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) published guidelines “Technical Guidelines on Accepting Overseas Clinical Trial Data.”

Thus it helps in completing the ongoing clinical trials in the region at a lesser time, as initial data is available in benefits the R&D related process to progress at a faster rate. Research and development expenditures relate to the processes of discovering, testing, and developing new products, upfront payments, and milestones, improving existing outcomes, as well as demonstrating product efficacy and regulatory compliance before launch. Therefore, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies prefer to outsource the services to the contract research organizations (CROs) in order to save the cost and time which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

China is expected to lead the market in the region owing to the increasing Involvement of the Government in R&D related activities in the country. The confrontation between biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to lower the drug development costs is expected to propel the CROs market in APAC. Moreover, the presence of top revenue-generating pharmaceutical companies that can invest a significant amount in R&D is also expected to boost the growth of CROs in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the APAC region during the forecast period.

