The insulin pens market was valued at US$ 4,199.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,862.0 million by 2027.

Insulin pens are devices used for the diabetes patients to inject the insulin in the patient’s body in desired quantity. The insulin pen is slightly larger than the writing pen in size and it contains the insulin in the refill. Insulin pens have made it convenient and less painful for the diabetic patients to take insulin. Not only insulin pen injects precise amount of insulin in the body but also it may be done in fewer steps than syringe.

Driving factors such as, rising incidence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, inclination towards insulin pens over conventional needles & syringes in insulin pens are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, alternatives to pens for insulin administration and limitation associated with the insulin pens are likely to hamper the market growth. However, growing market in developing regions are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Lucrative Regional Insulin Pens Markets

Market Insights

Rising incidence of diabetes

Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body’s inability to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. This inability prevents the body from adequately regulating blood glucose levels. There are two types of diabetes namely diabetes type-I also known as diabetes insipidus and diabetes type-II also termed as diabetes mellitus. Incidences and prevalence of diabetes is steadily increasing across the globe. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has increased alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes.

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million people were living with diabetes in 2017 and it is expected to reach 629 million by 2045 across the globe. Additionally, according to BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, approximately 387 million patients across the globe suffer with diabetes, out of which 5-10% are victims of type-1 diabetes that require regular insulin doses. Patients suffering from diabetes require frequent monitoring and external administration of insulin that is given through insulin pens and other medical devices. The rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the insulin pens market worldwide during the forecast period.

Product Type Insights

The global insulin pens market, based on product type is segmented into reusable, disposable, and smart insulin pen caps. In 2018, the reusable segment held the largest share of the market, by product type. This is attributed advanced features that make reusable insulin pens safe and convenient, ease of use and the ability to deliver highly accurate doses. Moreover, the smart insulin pen caps segment of insulin pens market is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Global Insulin pens Market, by Product Type – 2018 & 2027

Application Insights

The global insulin pens market, based on application is segmented into type-1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. In 2018, the type-1 diabetes segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Moreover, the type-1 diabetes segment of insulin pens market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 9.1% during 2019 to 2027. The dominance and growth of the diabetes type-1 segment attributes to requirement of these devices predominantly among type-1 diabetes patients and ease of insulin delivery faced by these patients with the use of these pens.

Distribution Channel Insights

The global insulin pens market, based on the distribution channel was segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. In 2018, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market, by distribution channel. In addition, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing use of online and mobile applications and websites by patients in the coming years.

