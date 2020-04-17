The Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 1,223.18 Mn in 2027 from US$ 628.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the PACS and RIS market is primarily attributed to the increasing rate of obesity and growing ageing population in Asia Pacific. However, shortage of skilled workers is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, dental tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market in the coming years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for PACS and RIS included in the report are, Japanese College of Radiology (JCR), The Japan Radiological Society (JRS), The Japanese Society of Radiological Technology (JSRT), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and among others.

Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the countries across the region. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issues that affects people of all ages and incomes globally. Overweight and obesity is the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health. There is a higher increasing risk of developing complications and premature mortality with obese population. Obesity plays a major role in increasing cardiovascular diseases among the population across the region. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). According the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2015-2016, the obesity rate between the youth of the age group between 2 to 19 is 18.5%.

In 2018, the Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) segment held the most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management as well as a user-friendly interface. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

In 2018, the software segment held a most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by component. This segment is also estimated to dominate the market in 2027 since software form an integral part of PACS and RIS. Software used in PACS and RIS is a central-server solution that offers all clinics and departments assistance during procedures. Also, the segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

The overall obesity rate is growing as compared to the previous generation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), particular in South Asia, 97% increase in CVD deaths experienced from 1990 to 2013. In addition, in China, nearly 230 million people out of the country’s 1.3 billion currently suffer from CVDs. Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, and rapid growth in the obese population is expected to increase the susceptibility of cardiovascular diseases among population in the region.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

