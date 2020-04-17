The North America mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 606,198.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 218,087.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is primarily attributed to the benefits of monitoring patients with mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) and rising geriatric population. However, stringent regulations for approval is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Mexico is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America mobile cardiac telemetry systems market in the coming years.

The rising population of the elderly people is the major cause of the heart diseases. The heart disease are mostly pone to the elderly people due to weak immunity and major other health problems. According to the United Nation’s World Population Ageing 2017 report, in 2017, there are 962 million people across the globe aged 60 years or over and the number is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. Furthermore, US Census Bureau the number of Americans above the age of 65 and older is anticipated to grow more than double from 46 million in 2016 to above 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share in the world’s population will grow around 24% from 15 percent. The elderly population are more prompt to have atypical presentations, comorbid conditions, and unfavorable outcomes. The major reason for the disease are related to the structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system associated with the aging. The rising geriatric population in the region leads to rise in cardiovascular disease which is likely to grow mobile cardiac telemetry solutions market in the coming years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for mobile cardiac telemetry systems included in the report are, Body Sensor Networks (BSN), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cardiovascular Disease Prevention And Rehabilitation (CVDPR), National Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG), World Health Organization (WHO) and others.

In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the cardiovascular surgery treatments that has become the major factor for the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market. Also the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to the rising prevalence of the cardiac conditions and increase in research and development of the medical technologies. Moreover, several companies operating in the market for the mobile cardiac telemetry in the country, which helps to upsurge the market growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

