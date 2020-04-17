

According to a new market research study titled ‘Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, Service Type and Service Provider.’ The Global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,943.29 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical equipment maintenance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global medical equipment maintenance market, based on the service provider, was segmented as, original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In 2018, original equipment manufacturers held the largest share of the market, by service provider. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for medical equipment maintenance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, growing medical equipment market and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The major players operating in the medical equipment maintenance market include, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Aramark Services, Inc., and Althea among the others.

Multi-specialty hospitals are a single doorway to the patients’ health care needs. They offer a wide range of treatments from newborn to the aged population. These hospitals primarily focus on prevention, disease management, and appropriate clinical interventions. Both multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals provide and promote quality care in health & wellness at an affordable cost to society. However, super-specialty hospitals are currently existing only in few countries across the globe. Thus, with growing healthcare needs and a rising preference for specialized treatment, the super-specialty and multi-specialty hospitals hold several opportunities to grow during the forecast period.

