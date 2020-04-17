The global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is US$ 417.98 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 755.46 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several government support in countries such as South Korea for cancer awareness and other initiatives, as well as increasing cancers such as prostate cancer. Various organizations in India have been working toward proving better treatment as well as services for cancer.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001384/

Global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market, based on the modality is segmented into therapeutic ultrasound, hemostasis, and others. In 2018, the therapeutic ultrasound segment held a largest market share of the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 because it increases the healing rates, tissue relaxation, and its heating, local blood flow, and scar tissue breakdown. Moreover, others segment is expected to grow at significant rate, in the forecast period 2019 to 2027 because lithotripsy, thrombolysis, immunomodulation, and among others medical procedures are increasing.

The market for High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, rising incidences of kidney stone and prostate diseases, rising preference for non-invasive procedures. In addition, growing hospital industry in developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001384/

The major players operating in the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy market include Image Guided Therapy, EDAP, Sonacare Medical and LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai A & S Science Technology Development Co.,Ltd, Mianyang Sonic Electronic, Insightec Ltd., Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., FUS Instruments among others.

The growing hospitals industry in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, are creating better opportunities for the major market players to expand their business. This is a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the hospital industry in India is expected to reach USD 132.84 billion by 2022 from USD 61.79 in 2017. The Indian hospital sector is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16-17% over 2017–2022. India also has a large pool of doctors and medical staff who have the potential to grow the industry to an even higher level.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001384/

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy. For instance, in July 2019, Insightec received the FDA approval to the Exablate Neuro, it has focused ultrasound device for performing incision-less thalamotomy guided by MR imaging.

Also, during April 2016, SonaCare Medical and Invivo entered into marketing alliance. As part of this strategic partnership, SonaCare Medical has licensed from Invivo their UroNav fusion software, which engineers from both companies have collaborated on to achieve compatibility with the Sonablate planning system.

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]nsightpartners.com