The Asia Pacific SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for US$ 432.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 780.7 Mn in 2027.

Driving factors such as the rising need for advanced features and emergence of data-centric applications in numerous industry verticals are fuelling the demand for SLC NAND flash memory market. Furthermore, increasing penetration of IoT technology is propelling the growth of SLC NAND flash memory market.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006655/

ASIA PACIFIC SLC NAND FLASH MEMORY MARKET – By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Communication

Computers & IT

Consumer Electronics

Others

The vision for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry-wide foresees the installation of an abundance of connected devices into the global network. Such unprecedented growth in the installation of connected devices has resulted in critical memory challenge for the IoT, which are being addressed by innovative memory technologies. As the single-level chip, NAND flash memories, provide higher reliability, low voltage operations, higher capacities, and faster read and write times, their demand to support the efficient functioning of IoT network is anticipated to increase in the coming years notably. Besides, the demand for SLC NAND flash memories in the IoT market will be escalated by the rising need for interoperability to support the multiple protocol stack for fulfilling the lack of worldwide adopted IoT connectivity standards. As the traditional memory technologies are not scalable to economically more significant densities, the high scalability of SLC NAND flash memories will enable them to secure pinnacle in the IoT application and its use-cases. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the SLC NAND flash memory market.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006655/

The SLC NAND flash memory market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the SLC NAND flash memory market further. The government of emerging economies of Asian countries is committed to focus on formulating strategies for the development of the economy. To accomplish this goal, the government of India has introduced a new scheme which aims at increasing the production and export of electronics in India. Through this scheme, several gigantic electronics manufacturers are planning to establish their manufacturing plant in the country, which would widen the scope of electronics manufacturing. With the support of a new scheme, the manufacturers would be able to cater to the needs of enterprises, government bodies, and educational institutes. Therefore, it also possesses a growth opportunity for the SLC NAND flash memory market.

Some of the players present in SLC NAND flash memory market are Cypress Semiconductor, Intel Corporation, Kingston Technology Asia Pacific Co LLP, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, and Fudan Microelectronics (FMSH) among others.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006655/

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Asia Pacific SLC NAND flash memory market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific SLC NAND flash memory market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth Asia Pacific market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]